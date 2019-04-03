Abel has announced the release of a new TR reel, “designed with a larger spool diameter for 5 or 6 weight lines while providing the backing capacity and drag strength needed to pair up with bigger water trout rods.”

Read more in the press release below.

Abel TR 5/6 Reel Now Available

From Abel:

The new TR 5/6 size reel is designed with a larger spool diameter for 5 or 6 weight lines while providing the backing capacity and drag strength needed to pair up with bigger water trout rods.

See the TR page on the Abel website for complete specifications.

Now available through authorized Abel dealers, or by creating a custom design on our Build Your Own Reel Page.