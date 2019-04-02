Podcast: Hunting and Fishing Access 101 with Beau Beasley
Beau Beasley speaks about issues related to fishing and hunting access with host Marvin Cash in the most recent episode of “The Articulate Fly” podcast.
Beasley is an outdoor writer and director of the Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival and Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival, and he has written on several conservation topics for MIDCURRENT, including covering Bahamas fishing regulations.
