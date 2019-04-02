How Light Pollution Affects Aquatic Insects

We’ve all heard about light pollution, but rarely talked about is how it affects aquatic insects. “Here’s where light comes into play,” explains Liz Perkin. “Drifting puts aquatic insects at risk of being eaten by visually oriented predators like trout, which will consume any objects they can see floating in the water. In order to decrease this risk, insects are more likely to drift at night.” Read more about her research on light pollution and aquatics insects via The Revelator.