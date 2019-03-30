Broad Impacts of Lake Trout in Yellowstone

The introduction of nonnative lake trout into Yellowstone Lake has affected more than the native cutthroat trout populations. “Zooplankton, cutthroat trout, river otters, osprey, bald eagles, bears and likely elk are among the creatures whose numbers, diet and behavior have been altered as a result of the presence of the invasive fish,” concludes new research published in the journal Science Advances. Read more via Phys.org.