New Research Suggests Humans Sense Magnetic Fields
Many animals and fish, including salmon and trout, may rely on magnetic sensitivity to find migration routes. “This magnetic sensitivity, called magnetoreception, has always been a superpower only nonhuman animals seem to have, that we can only envy,” writes Justin Housman. “But new research from Caltech suggests maybe we’ve had magnetic sensitivity all along. We just forgot how to use it.” Via Adventure Journal.
