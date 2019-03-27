Podcast Episode: Capt. Tuck Scott on the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast

In a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, host Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Capt. Tuck Scott, head guide at Bay Street Outfitters of Beaufort, South Carolina. “Tuck gives us solid tips on choosing flies for saltwater inshore species, concentrating on redfish and speckled sea trout. Of course we would be remiss to discuss fly selection without some advice on how to present them, and Tuck also shares his advice on how to fish various types of baitfish and crustacean imitations.” Listen here.