New Research on Aquaculture and Wild Fish
Aquaculture is often promoted as a sustainable alternative to harvesting wild fish. However, new research published in the journal Conservation Biology questions that premise. “Our findings suggest that aquaculture is just adding to seafood production, not having any conservation effect,” says Stefano Longo, one of the authors of the study. “If anything, the rise of farm-raised fish has increased our desire for seafood,” writes Brian Owens in Hakai Magazine.
