Sight Fishing Streamers

Streamers aren’t often thought of as the fly of sight fishing, but in this article Chris Hunt writes about several scenarios where doing so have made his day on the water. “The next time you’re swinging big flies for trout, and you’re having hard time hooking up, consider going with something that you’ll be able to see when it’s in the water,” he writes. “It might make the difference between a strike and a miss and a solid hookup with the fish of the day.” Via Hatch Magazine.