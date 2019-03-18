How Fish Gills Work
Gills allow fish to absorb oxygen from the water and use it for energy, and in this way are similar to the function of lungs in humans and other mammals. “The main difference is how they are able to absorb much smaller concentrations of available oxygen, while allowing the fish to maintain an appropriate level of Sodium Chloride (salt) in their bloodstream.” Learn more about how fish gills work via Today I Found Out.
←Previous Story
How Shortfin Mako Sharks Swim So Fast
Show Comments