How Herbicides Can Save Fish and Wildlife
In this recent article, Ted Williams details how herbicides can play an important part in conservation work to restore habitat for fish and wildlife. “For a large element of the public ‘herbicides’ remains a scary word,” writes Williams. “But everyone who loves nature needs to learn about them and support their proper use by wildland managers. One cannot work against these essential recovery tools without also working against fish and wildlife.” Via The Nature Conservancy.
