Podcast Episode: Whitney Milhoan on Anchored

March 12, 2019 By: Erin Block

Whitney Milhoan, executive director of Casting for Recovery, is a guest on a recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey. Casting for Recovery started in 1996 with a focus on improving quality of life for female cancer patients, and has since provided healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer. In the podcast, Whitney discusses why fly fishing is beneficial and healing. Listen here.