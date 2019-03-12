Podcast Episode: Whitney Milhoan on Anchored
Whitney Milhoan, executive director of Casting for Recovery, is a guest on a recent episode of Anchored with April Vokey. Casting for Recovery started in 1996 with a focus on improving quality of life for female cancer patients, and has since provided healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer. In the podcast, Whitney discusses why fly fishing is beneficial and healing. Listen here.
