Alice Owsley Joins Scientific Anglers Pro Team

Midland, MI (January 23, 2019) – Scientific Anglers, the market leader in fly lines and leader and tippet, is proud to announce Alice Owsley has joined the Scientific Anglers Pro Ambassador team. Alice is a passionate angler with an incredible history in the sport centered around her dedication to continually improving her skills, coaching others and giving clients an incredible experience on the water.



“Alice is what fly fishing is all about. Fun! Alice possesses the most light hearted and kind demeanor. Even the worst snags and tangles will not abolish her smile and enjoyment on the river. Alice applies her vast skill set and is highly proactive in industry events, her supporting brands agendas and her own outfitting business, Riverside Anglers. What she learns she gives back tenfold. She leads by example and we cannot get a better person to join our elite team of ambassadors and represent our brand at the highest level. We are thrilled to work with Alice and, as a team, push our sport forward.” – Jeffrey McGowan, National Sales Manager.

Alice began fly fishing at an early age and has accumulated thirty years of experience. She began working at a fly shop in 1996. Immediately after, in the same year, Alice became a member of International Women’s Fly Fishers at its inception. She went on to attend the Orvis Guide School in 1998 and then Joan Wulff’s School of Fly Fishing in 1999 before becoming a guide in Alaska later that year. She continues to instruct and teach at the IWFF’s festivals and rendezvous to this day. Now, in addition to managing her outfitting business, Alice continues to instruct around the country, participate in conservation projects in the Yellowstone region and is a member of the Trout Unlimited business program.

“I am very excited to be joining the Scientific Anglers team. My hope is my 30 plus years of fly fishing can positively contribute to the sport. I hope to inspire more anglers to get out and explore the world of fly fishing.” – Alice Owsley

About Scientific Anglers: Founded in 1945 in Midland, Michigan, Scientific Anglers has been an industry leader in the development of fly lines, leaders, tippets, reels, and accessories for more than 70 years. Scientific Anglers developed the modern floating fly line and pioneered the use of textured technologies in fly-line construction.

