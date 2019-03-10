How Shortfin Mako Sharks Swim So Fast

Shortfin mako sharks are capable of swimming at estimated speeds of 70 or 80 miles per hour. New research investigates how they achieve that impressive speed. The research findings will be described at the upcoming 2019 American Physical Society in Boston, Mass. “The work, which was funded in part by Boeing and the U.S. Army, could lead to new designs to reduce drag on aircraft and helicopters, increasing their agility.” Via Phys.org.