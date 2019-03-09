The National Sporting Library & Museum will a accept applications for their fellowship program through August 15, 2019.

Read more in the press release below.

NSLM Accepting Fellowship Applications Through August 15, 2019

Since 2007, the NSLM has hosted a fellowship program to study history, art, literature, anthropology, and sport, with research projects ranging from the architecture of horse stables, history of horsemanship, equestrian fashion, and poetry, to falconry, veterinary science, environmental conservation and fly fishing. Past Fellowship recipients include post-graduate students, authors, curators, professors and scholars researching a variety of subjects related to field sports. The diversity of Fellows’ projects reflects the wide variety of material within the F. Ambrose Clark Rare Book Room and the NSLM collections.

Topics have included history, art, literature, anthropology, and sport, with research projects ranging from the architecture of horse stables, history of horsemanship, equestrian fashion, and poetry, to falconry, veterinary science, environmental conservation and fly fishing.

Eligibility

University faculty, graduate students, museum professionals, librarians, independent researchers, writers, and interested others are encouraged to apply. Fellowships are awarded for two months or less. If applying from abroad, please consult applicable Visa guidelines before making your application.

Funding

Maximum stipend award is $2,000 per month. Residence on campus is available for award recipients. Please justify all expenditures.

Application requirements

Application must be received by email by August 15, 2019. All required documents are to be submitted in a single PDF attachment.

Required documents include:

Completed application form

CV or Resume Research proposal of 1000 words or less

Budget (not to exceed $2,000 monthly) and choice of dates (January – December 2020)

Letter of recommendation from advisor or colleague, emailed separately

Applications Due by August 15, 2019

Please submit application to [email protected]