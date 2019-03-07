Tippets: Basics of Mending Line, Travel on the Cheap
- Mending fly line is an important skill for any angler to learn. “When executed properly, fly line mending decreases the effects of drag so the lure looks to be floating naturally with the current as opposed to being dragged by or held in a current as it passes.” Learn more via Take Me Fishing.
- From traveling with friends Dan Zazworsky outlines great tips for saving money on fly fishing trips in this article via Postfly Box.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Teardrop Cast, Being a Better Guide Client
Show Comments