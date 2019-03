Tune in to Loon Live this week to learn to tie the Furled Caddis and Reaper Madness, two patterns that have many similarities, yet different practicalities on the water. “As always, Loon Live is a great place to have your questions answered, learn new tricks and techniques, and see new tools and materials in action.” Join the event on Thursday March 7, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. PST.