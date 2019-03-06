Effects of Catch and Release on Idaho Steelhead
The University of Idaho and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are teaming up on a study to examine how wild steelhead are affected by catch and release fishing. With the help of anglers, the project goal is to “more accurately measure how many wild steelhead are caught and released during the long fishing season that targets hatchery steelhead and how well they survive such encounters.” Via The Idaho Statesman.
