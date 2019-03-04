Yellowstone’s Native Cutthroat Trout

After being nearly wiped out by the mid-2000s, Yellowstone cutthroat trout have made an impressive comeback to their native waters through the conservation efforts of the National Park Service and non-profit groups and volunteers. A forthcoming book by Chris Hunt details both the history of this native fish as well as how and where to catch them. Read more in this post on Hatch Magazine. Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout: A Fly-fishing History and Guide, will be published by The History Press in June 2019.