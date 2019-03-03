Video: How to Tie a Bead Head Baetis Nymph

Tim Flagler demonstrates how to tie a Bead Head Baetis Nymph in this week’s featured tying video. Tim starts with a Dai-Riki #730 in size 18 and a 5/64” gold Cyclops bead to add a bit of weight and shimmer to the pattern. “Every year at about this time I start seeing significant numbers of baetis nymphs when I do stream sampling here on the South Branch of the Raritan River in New Jersey. They’re fairly small, size 20 or 18 at best. Here’s my interpretation of the naturals that I sampled.”