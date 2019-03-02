New Fly Fishing Books – March 2, 2019
- Trout School: Lessons from a Fly-Fishing Master by Mark Hume is filled with lessons and stories from the author’s time on the water with fishing legend, Mo Bradley. “Drawing from more than twenty years of fishing and friendship, Hume distills the best of Mo’s essential knowledge, including tips and tricks for catching Kamloops trout year-round, detailed instructions for tying thirteen signature flies, and advice for a more respectful and ecologically conscious approach to fishing.” Greystone Books [paperback], April 9, 2019.
- Backcountry Flies: Tying and Fishing Florida Patterns, from Swamp to Surf by Steve Kantner is a book dedicated to fly patterns designed for trophy largemouth bass, peacock bass, snook, baby tarpon, cichlids, and a host of other exotic species in the inland fisheries of Florida. Includes step-by-step instructions as well as fishing information. Stackpole Books [paperback], March 1, 2019.
- Fishing Through the Apocalypse: An Angler’s Adventures in the 21st Century by Matthew L. Miller pursues the question: What does the future hold for fish and the people who pursue them? “When it comes to fishing, the other part of the story is this: a cadre of anglers is looking to right past wrongs, to return native species, to remove dams, to appreciate the unappreciated fish, to clean our waters and protect public lands.” Lyons Press [hardcover], March 1, 2019.
