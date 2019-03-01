Passed by both the House and Senate, S. 47, an historic public lands package, now heads to the President’s desk. “It’s our hope that this historic step signals a long-term, shared dedication within our leadership to conserve, restore, and protect our natural resources for the benefit of everyone,” says Ben Bulis, AFFTA President.

Read more in the press release below.

AFFTA celebrates resounding win for public lands and waters

U.S. House of Representatives passes historic lands package 363 – 62.

Following the decisive support of S. 47 by the Senate, the House will now send the Natural Resources Management Act to the President with their resounding approval, acknowledging the tremendous value of our nation’s public lands and waters and outdoor economy.

“We’re one step closer to ensuring that our nation’s proud legacy of protecting our public lands and waters becomes permanent”, says Ben Bulis, AFFTA President. “Our industry is grateful for the bipartisan leadership in both the House and Senate and their determined, vital commitment to ensuring that this uniquely American hallmark will benefit each and every one of us for generations to come.”

In addition to permanent reauthorization of the LWCF and the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, the Lands Package contains a host of additional provisions that represent some of the most pressing public lands legislation, effectively impacting almost every county in every state across the country.

“The voice of our industry and of the 10 million fly anglers that enjoy access to our nation’s public lands and waters were not simply heard, they made a difference. It’s our hope that this historic step signals a long-term, shared dedication within our leadership to conserve, restore, and protect our natural resources for the benefit of everyone.”