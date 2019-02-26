“The Heart of The Rockies” Debuts on The Sportsman Channel

The film “The Heart of The Rockies” from Conservation Hawks will debut on The Sportsman Channel on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The film is a documentary about a warming planet told through the eyes of hunters and anglers, including elk hunter Craig Mathews, upland bird hunters Dave Perkins, Nancy Mackinnon and Phoebe Bean, ice fisherman Hal Herring, and fly fishers Hilary Hutcheson and Todd Tanner. Find more information about viewing via The Sportsman Channel.