Podcast: Baltimore Magazine Tribute to Lefty Kreh

Lifelong Maryland resident Lefty Kreh passed away last March at the age of 93, but he spent his long, exciting life changing the face of fly-fishing as we know it, transforming a storied but staid sport into an approachable art form for both men and women. Tony and Dee Tochterman of Tochterman’s Fishing Tackle and Candy Thompson, formerly of the Baltimore Sun and the Department of Natural Resources, join the podcast to share stories about Lefty’s life and legacy.