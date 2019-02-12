Podcast Episode: Fighting For Water Quality in Florida
Emily Mauri, director of angling outreach at BullSugar.org, and Marshall Cutchin, publisher of MIDCURRENT and board member of BullSugar.org, are guests on a recent episode of the Fly Fishing Journeys podcast hosted by Rob Giannino. They discuss both the challenges and the progress being made with the water quality issues in Florida. Listen here.
←Previous Story
Flood Tide Co. Increases their Commitment to Sustainability
Next Story→
Tippets: Declining Insect Populations Threaten Ecosystems, Fish Pregnancy and Swimming Speed
Show Comments