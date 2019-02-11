RIO Products has announced the release of the new Creek Line, designed specifically for fishing small creeks, streams and brooks.

RIO Releases New Creek Line

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (February 1, 2019) – RIO, manufacturer of fly lines, leaders, tippets, accessories and more for anglers the world over, delivers a line created specifically for small creeks, streams and brooks with its new Creek Line.

The Creek Line loads a rod at particularly close range to allow anglers to make ultra-short casts of about 10-15 feet with ease. It is ideal for dry flies, nymphs, and small streamers, and has enough body and head length for occasions where a longer cast is needed.

Each line is built with a supple, coldwater core resulting in tangle-free performance in weights ranging from WF0F through WF4F in a green and yellow color. It also features RIO’s MaxFloat Tip to ensure the tip does not sink, and front and back welded loops makes for easy, fast rigging. Find one at your nearest RIO dealer for $79.99

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.