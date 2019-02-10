Winston Rods Wins Two Best New Gear Awards

The R.L. Winston Rod Company has announced that both their new PURE and Saltwater AIR rods “have received Fly Fisherman Magazine’s Best New Gear awards in their respective categories.”

These moderate action rods feature a quick recovery that allows for open loops for fine dry fly presentation along with the ability to generate faster line speed for different conditions. The slim profile provides a better connection to the rod while the proprietary design puts presentation and tippet protection as the first priority.

Available in 2 thru 5-weight. $850

“The news that Winston developed a new selection of light-line rods-The PURE series (2- to 5-weight)—instantly caught my attention because many Winston rods already seem to me light-line-ish, with the feel of rods rated for a line weight less. So I was curious about what these new models would feel like. Based on the 8′ 4-weight I field tested, the PURE delivers pretty much what you’d expect—the light, fluid, responsive feel of a Winston. Only more so.” – Ted Leeson, Fly Fisherman Magazine

Built using Winston’s SuperSilica resin system and new carbon fiber technology, these 9-foot, fast-action, progressive-taper rods are designed for faster line speeds with less fatigue, for long hours of casting in tough saltwater conditions. When you hook up, the Boron III in the rod butt section provides tremendous lifting power for powerful saltwater gamefish. All Saltwater AIR rod blanks are finished in “stealth matte” Winston green to avoid spooking wary, sharp-eyed fish on shallow tropical flats. Fitted with hard chrome snake guides, Nanolite stripping guides, and charcoal gray anodized aluminum reel seats with double locking rings, Saltwater AIRs are 9-foot, 4-piece rods available in 6- through 12-weight. $975