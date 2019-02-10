Video: How to Tie John Barr’s Meat Whistle Streamer

Tim Flagler demonstrates how to tie the venerable Meat Whistle streamer, a pattern authored by John Barr to replicate the effectiveness of the jig-and-pig lure that conventional-tackle bass anglers found so effective. “During my trip to Patagonia last year,” says Flagler, “the Meat Whistle and variations of it were the preferred choice for hammering the banks and dredging deeper pools. The results were hard to argue with.”