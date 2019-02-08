Meet the Artist: Lance Boen

Lance Boen in an artist based in Carmel Valley, California. He is known for his work creating leather fish sculptures and the surreal murals that are tooled and painted on the sculptures surface. You can meet Boen and view some of his sculptures at a Meet the Artist event, set to be held February 23, 2019, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Testarossa Winery in Carmel Valley, California.

View some of his work below.