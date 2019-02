On this week’s Loon Live event, learn to tie three nymph patterns: The O Basic, Sizzla, and King Tubby Stone. “This week we’ll be featuring three nymphs that come together quickly and fish well. In other words, you’ll be able to maximize your time at the bench so when the Polar Vortex lifts you’ll be ready to get on the water.” Join the event 6 p.m. PST on Thursday February 7, 2019.