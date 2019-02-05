Tippets: How Fish Swim Together, Preventing Iced-up Guides
- Fish and birds are well known to move gracefully in groups without separating or colliding. New research shows it is due in part to the interaction of the follower with the wake left behind by the leader. “Specifically, the follower ‘surfs’ in distinct ways on the wake the leader leaves. If trailing behind, the follower experiences a ‘push’ forward by this wake; if moving too fast, however, a leader’s wake ‘repels’ the follower.” Read more via Futurity.
- From marketed products to DIY solutions you probably already have at home, Dan Zazworsky writes about preventing iced-up guides in winter fishing conditions in this article via Postfly Box.
