Tippets: Catching Rio Grande Cutts, Improve Casting with a Book
- In this essay, Craig Springer, a Fish Biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, writes about the magic and wonder of catching the Rio Grande cutthroat trout, the official state fish of New Mexico. “Trout don’t grow large in small waters, but still, when I catch a cutthroat I feel like a man who just found a bag of money. Each fish is uniquely adorned with a constellation of black spots lying on a background from a pallet of paint, borrowed from a September sunrise accessorized with last night’s tattered, left-over clouds.” Via New Mexico Wildlife.
- To improve your cast, literally pick up a book. “Holding a book is a tutor. It is too rigid, too limiting. But practicing eliminating needless variation in rod movement is helpful. You’ll develop muscle memory, which is better done off the water.” Read more via Casting Across.
