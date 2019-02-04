Flood Tide Co. has reaffirmed their commitment to the environment and sustainability by by announcing use of Repreve recycled fabrics and U.S.A. grown cotton in select clothing lines.

Read more in the press release below.

Flood Tide Co. Increases their Commitment to Sustainability with Recycled Fabrics & U.S.A. Grown Cotton for 2019 Products

From Flood Tide:

While already members of 1% For The Planet, Flood Tide Co. Apparel is now increasing their commitment to sustainability by switching performance blend t-shirts to Repreve recycled fabrics and all cotton t-shirts to U.S.A. grown cotton.

Beginning in March of 2019, all Flood Tide Co. Apparel performance blend shirts (60% Cotton / 40% Repreve) will be made out of recycled plastic water bottles by Repreve, which keeps single-use plastic bottles out of waterways, and protects the fisheries that their business depends on. Additionally, Flood Tide Co. is making the switch to U.S.A. grown cotton for 100% cotton t-shirts. This means shirts that maintain a balance of comfort and sustainability. Paul Puckett, the artist and co-founder says, “We care deeply about our fisheries and I hate to see the increase in plastic pollution in our waters. We wanted to do our part to protect what we love, which is why we decided to do the best we can with the resources we have at our disposal. I am very proud that we are now coming full circle by making our shirts from recycled plastic bottles and supporting American farmers with 100% U.S.A. grown cotton.”

Flood Tide Co. Apparel started its sustainability journey a couple of years ago when they hired sustainability and marketing consulting firm, Emerger Strategies, to help them improve the environmental performance of their operations and products. Rick Crawford, President of Emerger Strategies, said, “I have been working with Flood Tide Co. to minimize waste from their operations and it’s wonderful to see them take the next step by making their products out of recycled fabrics in their products. I love seeing Flood Tide Co. take its sustainability game to the next level.”

We’re excited and proud of what’s to come, we hope you can join us in this endeavor. We’d love for you to take a moment and look at the Spring 2019 catalog and see what’s cooking!

Take a look!

Sincerely,

The FTC Crew

About Flood Tide Company

We are a group of individuals grounded in adventure that have an undying passion for the outdoors. While founded in fly fishing, we come from all walks of life but keep our motives simple: having a good time and living life to the fullest, while also leaving our tiny blue planet better than how we found it.

So, keep the compass pointed South; when the weather warms, the drinks are cold, and the sun rises, you’ll know you’ve arrived. We hope you can join us in doing a little Good Clean Livin’

About Repreve

Repreve transforms recycled bottles into an amazing fiber, used by the world’s leading brands to make athletic and fashion apparel and more. Their process embeds properties like wicking, adaptive warming and cooling, water repellency, and more at the fiber level for reliable, durable quality.