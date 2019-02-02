New Fly Fishing Books
- Tactical Fly Fishing: Lessons Learned from Competition for All Anglers by Devin Olsen is a practical book in which Olsen explains how the techniques he has used to become a repeat medalist in fly fishing competitions around the world apply to any anglers. Covering strategies, tactics, and flies for rivers, small streams, and still waters, Olsen outlines how to fish more successfully by applying the approaches taken by competitive anglers. Stackpole Books [hardcover] (February 1, 2019).
- Simple Fly Fishing by Yvon Chouinard has quickly become a classic. “The wisdom in this book comes from a simpler time, when the premise was: the more you know, the less you need.” Illustrated by renowned fish artist James Prosek, with inspiring photographs and stories throughout, Simple Fly Fishing reveals the secrets and the soul of this captivating sport. Patagonia; 2 edition (Revised Second Edition) Paperback (January 15, 2019).
"Kings of the Yukon" Book Excerpt
