Tippets: Gallatin River Guides Shop Manager Job Opening, DIY Bonefishing
- Gallatin River Guides has announced their search for a full time shop manager. This position involves day to day management of the retail store, staff, fly fishing schools, and guide trip logistics. For more information and to apply, visit the Gallatin River Guides website.
- Rod Hamilton, author of Do It Yourself Bonefishing, outlines great advice for heading out on the flats alone. From using Google Earth to adjusting leader length, read more via Gink & Gasoline.
