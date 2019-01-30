Tippets: Call for Reassessment of Hatcheries, Fish and Wildfires
- After over sixty years of steelhead recovery efforts through hatchery stocking, populations in Washington state “are on life-support and hatchery populations have collapsed.” In this article on HeraldNet, Pete Soverel calls for an honest assessment of steelhead recovery methods. “It is long past time for radical change setting a new course to recover wild steelhead (and salmon) populations.”
- When a wildfire roars through a landscape, many animals can free the area. Fish, however, cannot. In this article, learn what happens to fish after a wildfire. Via Hakai Magazine.
