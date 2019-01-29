Tippets: Cheeky Schoolie Tournament Registration, Fly Fishing the Surf
- Registration for the 2019 Cheeky Schoolie Tournament is now open. The event will be held on May 18, 2019, on Cape Cod, MA. This year’s event will be capped at the first 200 teams to sign up. Find more information at the Cheeky website.
- From casting practice to searching for structure, Angelo Peluso outlines 10 great tips for fly fishing the surf. “Like all forms of angling, fly-fishing the surf brings both pleasant surprises and some frustrations. Don’t let the latter dissuade you. Keep at it, and you will enjoy some of the most rewarding times on the water.” Via On The Water.
