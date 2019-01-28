The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has appointed Jesse Haller to their Board of Directors. “We couldn’t be happier to have Jesse join the AFFTA Board,” said AFFTA president, Ben Bulis. “We know his leadership will be a tremendous asset to our membership.”

Read more in the press release below.

Jesse Haller named to AFFTA Board of Directors

Orvis Product Developer fills vacant seat

DENVER, CO. – To open their January Board meeting in Denver, Colorado, the AFFTA Board unanimously approved Jesse Haller to fill a recently vacated Director seat. Haller, a Product Developer with Orvis, immediately joined the rest of the Board for the balance of the meeting and the two-day strategic planning session that followed.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Jesse join the AFFTA Board,” said AFFTA president, Ben Bulis. “His qualifications and experience made him a strong candidate. He does great work for local and regional conservation and new angler efforts where he lives. We know his leadership will be a tremendous asset to our membership.”

A native of southwestern Wisconsin, Haller started his fly fishing career as a guide after college. In 2008, he moved to Middlebury, Vermont and became a retail store manager and lead guide at Green Mountain Adventures. Haller has dedicated himself to supporting local watershed conservation programs and bringing more youth and women to fly fishing. He joined Orvis in 2015, and now lives in Winhall, Vermont, with his wife, two kids and two dogs.

“Jesse’s enthusiasm and commitment to the future of our sport fits perfectly with the rest of our Board,” said Colby Trow, AFFTA Board Chair. “He’s a welcome addition to an already strong team,” he adds. “We look forward to having him involved with the important work we have a head of us.”

“Growing up in the Midwest, living and working in the Rockies and now for more than a decade in New England has given me an opportunity to see differences and the connective thread that weaves these markets together,” said Haller. “I look forward to serving as a Board Member and helping AFFTA continue to promote growth in our industry.”

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.

