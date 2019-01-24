Tippets: Marlin on the Fly, Evolution of Winged Insects
- From leaders and location to fly patterns and tackle, George Beckwith outlines strategies for catching marlin on the fly in this article via SaltWater Sportsman.
- New research finds evidence that many modern winged insects developed from a terrestrial ancestor, not from one that lived in the sea. “This finding contrasts sharply with the view that such insects evolved from creatures that swam into insects that buzzed above the water, such as dragonflies. Also, a sea evolution seemed logical, with wings developing from fins.” Via Phys.org.
Tippets: Fly Fishing and Old Friends, Rigging for Trout Spey
