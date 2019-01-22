Tippets: Fly Fishing and Old Friends, Rigging for Trout Spey
- “Like most trout fishermen my age,” writes Tom McGuane, “normal procedure is to find a place to get into some river and wade, an approach that confers a granular view of all on offer—details of bottom, hydrology, insect life, and general atmosphere.” Read his advice on aging while angling, as well as wise words from the likes of John Gierach and Guy de la Valdene, and Jimmy Buffett and Carl Hiaasen, in this article via The Drake.
- Learn everything you need to know about setting up a trout spey rig in this instructional video featuring Simon Gawesworth. Via Anglers All.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Tying the Speed Blood Knot, "50/50 on the Water" Profiles
Show Comments