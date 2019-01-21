“Life of a Guide” – Extended Version
A beautiful 7-minute version of the profile of Alaskan guides Russell Owen and John Landry, produced by Cale Montrone and directed by Josh Fletcher.
“Alaska’s Alagnak River is a place where there are no roads. A place where the weather does what it wants. A place where humans are no longer the apex predator. The life of a guide on this river is one of resourcefulness, persistence, and dedication.”
←Previous Story
Video: How to Tie Landon Mayer's Mini-Leech
Show Comments