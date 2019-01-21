{"pos":"top","cat":"videos","type":"article","format":"default"}

“Life of a Guide” – Extended Version

January 21, 2019 By: Marshall Cutchin

A beautiful 7-minute version of the profile of Alaskan guides Russell Owen and John Landry, produced by Cale Montrone and directed by Josh Fletcher.

“Alaska’s Alagnak River is a place where there are no roads. A place where the weather does what it wants. A place where humans are no longer the apex predator. The life of a guide on this river is one of resourcefulness, persistence, and dedication.”