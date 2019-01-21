“Kings of the Yukon” Book Excerpt

Adam Weymouth’s debut book, Kings of the Yukon, chronicles his journey paddling 2,000 miles of the Yukon River in search of Chinook salmon. “He wanted to trace the history of humanity’s relationship with the Chinook, and how the fish have impacted the culture of the Yukon, and how they’re being affected not only by fishing and habitat destruction, but by climate change.” Read an excerpt from the book via Adventure Journal.