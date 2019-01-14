Tippets: Women in Fly Fishing, Angling Resolutions
- Historically, fly fishing has been a male-dominated pastime. However, its popularity among women is increasing. This article from Denver CBS4 highlights the growing demographic.
- From learning more and improving your own technique, to sharing those skills with others, Dan Zazworsky outlines resolutions for anglers to keep in mind over this next year on the water. Via Postfly Box.
Tippets: Photographing Winter Steelhead, Interview with Camille Egdorf
