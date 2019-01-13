Tippets: Photographing Winter Steelhead, Interview with Camille Egdorf
- In this article Jeff Hickman, a Keepemwet Fishing Ambassador, details tips for photographing winter steelhead. “Challenging weather and challenging fish make for a tough combo,” but following his advice is sure to help when you’re out on the water.
- Camille Egdorf is a recent guest on the Anchored Podcast with April Vokey. They talk about Egdorf’s rise in the fly fishing industry, “her career, growing up in Alaska, and how she decided to start guiding.” Listen here.
