Tippets: Big Game Hunter Hooks, Chasing Educated Trout
- The new Big Game Hunter hook from Kona is ideal for tying Game Changers, tarpon flies, and other large flies. View specifics about the hook as well as a tying tutorial for the El Poonador tarpon fly, via Kona Fishing Products.
- While it is always fun to fish to naïve trout, pressured and educated fish can teach an angler many skills and strategies. In this article, Kent Klewein outlines six steps to help you catch educated trout. Via Gink & Gasoline.
