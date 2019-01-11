Tippets: “Live the Stream” Showing, Tightline Nymphing
- The film “Live the Stream: the Story of Joe Humphreys” will be shown at the State Theatre in State College, Pennsylvania, on Friday, January 18, 2019. The evening is a celebration of Joe Humphreys’ 90th Birthday. Learn more about the event here.
- When trout hold in deep water, tightline or “Euro” nymphing is a very effective technique. In this video, Dave Jensen demonstrates how to utilize this nymphing method, “and explains how a beginner can quickly learn how to catch those trout that seem to be glued to the bottom.”
Tippets: Fly Fishing with a Baby, Top Flies for January
