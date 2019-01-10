Tippets: Fly Fishing with a Baby, Top Flies for January
- From having the right carrier and sunglasses, to layering clothing and wading safely, April Vokey writes about the top ten things she has learned as a new parent with a baby on the water. Read the article via MeatEater.
- Small flies are the go-to for cold weather fishing conditions of January. Learn more about the top picks for the month in this post and video from Trouts Fly Fishing.
Tippets: Classic Great Lakes Patterns, Don’t Drop Your Rod Tip
