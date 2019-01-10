{"pos":"top","cat":"tippets","type":"article","format":"default"}

Tippets: Fly Fishing with a Baby, Top Flies for January

January 10, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • From having the right carrier and sunglasses, to layering clothing and wading safely, April Vokey writes about the top ten things she has learned as a new parent with a baby on the water. Read the article via MeatEater.
  • Small flies are the go-to for cold weather fishing conditions of January. Learn more about the top picks for the month in this post and video from Trouts Fly Fishing.