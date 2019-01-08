Tippets: Classic Great Lakes Patterns, Don’t Drop Your Rod Tip
- A new series from Ray Schmidt highlights the history of classic Great Lakes patterns. Check out two classics, the Adams and the Muddler Minnow in this post via Orvis.
- Keeping your rod tip travelling in a straight line is necessary for making a good cast and is also a very common problem among anglers. “If you can’t make a tight loop or your leader piles up when your line hits the water, this is probably the problem you’re having,” writes Louis Cahill. Learn more about how to practice to avoid this fault in this post via Gink & Gasoline.
