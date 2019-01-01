Tippets: Drifting Podcast from Yeti, Fly Fishing and Hope
- Yeti has announced the launch of their new podcast series, “Drifting with JT Van Zandt.” The first five episodes are live and feature conversations with Remi Warren, Hilary Hutcheson, Jimmy Chin, Dan Rather, and JB Mauney. Listen here.
- In this recent piece, Becca K. Powell reflects on the healing power of being on the water and how fly fishing brings hope. “The next time you find yourself on the water, take a moment and reflect on how fly-fishing has impacted your life. What keeps you coming back for more? Is it the calm after the storm, or the spiritual connection to nature? Is it the thrill of the catch? Whatever the reason, I’m sure it’s a good one. And I KNOW that it is worth sharing with others.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
