Tippets: Cold Weather Catch & Release, The Solitary Angler
- Anglers keep in mind the dangers of high heat and low flows. However, anglers are less aware of the catch and release concerns to keep in mind when fishing in winter conditions. “While fishing in the winter can be very productive and enjoyable, just like during the hot, low water summer and fall seasons, there are some oft-unconsidered catch and release concerns specific to the frosty months that should be kept in mind when handling fish,” writes Matthew Reilly. Via Hatch Magazine.
- While fishing with friends is often the top choice of many anglers, in this piece, Domenick Swentosky writes about the joy of being a solitary angler. “Alone, I am my own angler. I fish the way I was designed to fish. I’m my true self when alone, and I think we all need to feel that sometimes.” Via Troutbitten.
