New Fly Fishing Books
- Fly Fishing Guide to the South Platte River by Pat Dorsey is an essential companion for any angler fishing Colorado’s famous South Platte River. “This region comprises lush valleys, meandering meadow streams, and rose-colored, boulder-filled canyons. For generations this area has been a recreation mecca and a fly fisher’s paradise in its purest form.” Stackpole Books; 2nd edition [Paperback] (December 21, 2018).
- Simplistic Nymphing for Trout in Rivers & Streams by Mike Canino is a great book for both beginner and advanced anglers. “In this instructional guide book, you will confidently learn how to nymph for trout in every stream type, water condition, and season. Through hand-drawn illustrations, detailed photographs, and straightforward language, this guide book will break down advanced nymphing methods for you into easily digestible concepts and tips.” CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1 edition [Paperback] (July 18, 2018).
- How To Tie Hair Wing Flies by Gretchen & Al Beatty is a helpful manual full of simple techniques on how to tie hair wing flies. “Each pattern teaches a specific lesson or technique. The next pattern reviews the lesson from the previous fly and teaches a new technique. Thus you, the fly tier, can progress through the book while building your skills making the next fly easier to learn and much less frustrating.” Independently published [Paperback] (December 11, 2018).
- Curtis Creek Manifesto: A Fully Illustrated Guide to the Strategy, Finesse, Tactics, and Paraphernalia of Fly Fishing Sheridan Anderson is a new kindle edition of Anderson’s classic book. “Finest beginner fly-fishing guide due to its simple, straight-forward approach. It is laced with outstanding humor provided in its hundreds of illustrations.” Frank Amato Publications [Print Replica] Kindle Edition (December 10, 2018).
Opportunity to Get Your Book on the Shelves
